Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

