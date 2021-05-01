OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. 149,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,868. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,570. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

