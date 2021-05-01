Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,428 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $143.17 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

