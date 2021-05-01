Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

