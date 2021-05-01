Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

