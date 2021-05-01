Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,125 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. 781,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

