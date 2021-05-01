Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

OSK stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

