OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.400 EPS.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,536. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

