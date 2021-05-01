Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

