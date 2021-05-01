Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTTW remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

