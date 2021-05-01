Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.