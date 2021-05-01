Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,384,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.