Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,384,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $128.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
