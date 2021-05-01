Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 4.9% on Strong Earnings

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.55 and last traded at $78.13. Approximately 10,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,786,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

