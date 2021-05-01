Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.30. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$7.20 and a one year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

