Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC started coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Venture Associates III Ltd bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

