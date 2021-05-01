P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.3 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BKFKF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $81.75.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

