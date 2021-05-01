Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4,557.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

PCRX opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

