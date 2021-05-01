Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $150.22.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

