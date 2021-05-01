PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $360,240.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

