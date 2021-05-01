PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after purchasing an additional 380,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. 1,440,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,774. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

