PAID Network Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. PAID Network has a market cap of $150.90 million and $6.30 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00004126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.