Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PZZA opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

