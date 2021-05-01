Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day moving average is $263.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 670.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.