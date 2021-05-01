Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19,233.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.20. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.52 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,916 shares of company stock worth $32,222,039. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

