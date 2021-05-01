Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 993 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 92,617 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.