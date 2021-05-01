Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 177.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

