Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

