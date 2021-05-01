Parallel Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000.

SPTI stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

