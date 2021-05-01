Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.65-14.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.09. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.650-14.950 EPS.

Shares of PH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.81. 1,063,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.21. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

