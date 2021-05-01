Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

