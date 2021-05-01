Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

