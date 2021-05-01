Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Paychex has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

