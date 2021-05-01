Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Paychex has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.
PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.