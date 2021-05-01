PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

