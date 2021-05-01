PEAKDEFI One Day Trading Volume Tops $402,104.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $65.15 million and approximately $402,104.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.00836797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.96 or 0.08246565 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 637,718,513 coins and its circulating supply is 159,188,063 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

