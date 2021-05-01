Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $126.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

