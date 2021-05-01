Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

