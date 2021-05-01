PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PNNT. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.