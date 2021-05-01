Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.29.

NYSE PEN opened at $305.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.30 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.