People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

PBCT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

