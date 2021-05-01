Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

PRFT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $65.61. 382,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,103. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.