Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.54 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $65.61. 382,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

