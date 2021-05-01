Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Perficient stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 382,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

