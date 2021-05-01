Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 382,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

