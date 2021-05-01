PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

