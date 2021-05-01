Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.13

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.69. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 8,494 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.