Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,070.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,796.38. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.