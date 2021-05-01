Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in April

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSMMY. Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. 4,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.