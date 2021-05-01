Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 180,864,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,057,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.