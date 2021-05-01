Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Investec cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The company has a market capitalization of $606.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

