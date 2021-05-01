PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

